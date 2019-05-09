Evelyn Badu got the opener for the senior national team before former Ghana youth player Mukarama Abdulai doubled the lead with few minutes to end the encounter.

The Black Queens, who are defending Championships of the competition, will face Togo in their next group match on Friday May 10 at the Stade du Parc des Sports in Abidjan.

Coach Mercy Tagoe's side will then face hosts Cote D'Ivoire in their final group match on May 13 at the Robert Champroux Stadium.

Meanwhile the Ivorians are currently on top of Group A after beating Togo 5-0 in the tournament's opening match on Wednesday afternoon.