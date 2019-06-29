Coach Kwesi Appiah and his men who drew 2-2 against Benin wore the red and yellow jersey for the opening match.

In the game against Cameroon, Andre Ayew will lead his boys in the all-white jersey with a touch of Ghana flag on the neck.

A tweet from CAF showing Ghana's dressing room displayed some sweet views.

Kwesi Appiah has made three changes from the starting XI that drew against Benin with Kwadwo Asamoah, Jonathan Mensah and Abdul Baba Rahman coming into the line-up.

Below is Black Stars' starting XI against Cameroon for their second game of the 2019 AFCON tournament:

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Nuhu Kasim, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew (C), Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Kwadwo Asamoah.