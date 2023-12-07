‘Ghanaians treating my sons same way they treated me in my playing days’ – Abedi Pele

The Ayew family has produced different generations of footballers who have gone on to play for the Black Stars.

Pulse Ghana

"They have never got it wrong. What I can say is that they've never left me alone,” Abedi told Sammy Yeboah while discussing the flak that his sons receive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was playing it was the same so there is nothing wrong with it. It is because they know you have and you can do it that is why they come at you. If you don't have it, nobody will call your name.”

Abedi was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy in 1982.

He was also named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

Abedi’s brother Kwame Ayew was also a member of the Ghana national team in the 2000s and featured at the AFCON.

Three of his children, Rahim, Jordan and Andre, have also gone on to play for the national team, with the latter being the Black Stars’ current captain.