Adam Kwarasey reportedly in line to be named Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer

He was the West African country’s no.1 during the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and also started Ghana’s first game during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Reports in the local media suggest the 35-year-old, who announced his retirement last year, could become the new Black Stars goalkeepers’ coach.

Earlier in the week, the Graphic Sports reported that new Ghana coach Chris Hughton was set to replace Richard Kingson as the goalkeepers’ trainer of the senior national team.

Hughton was announced as Otto Addo’s replacement last week and plans to make some changes to the backroom staff.

The report said Kingson could be affected by the shakeup as Hughton looks to bring in a new goalkeepers’ trainer.

The 64-year-old is also said to have recommended to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) a video analyst to boost his team's preparation for matches.

“Maybe, having been with the team for almost a year as technical advisor, I suspect Chris Hughton may have analysed the technical team and, therefore, knows its inadequacies which may have informed his recommendations to strengthen the technical department as he takes over,” a source at the GFA is quoted as saying.

“From what I have heard, the coach is looking at bringing in his own goalkeeper’s trainer and he has made recommendations to that effect.”