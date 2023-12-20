AFCON 2023: Here are the 11 Ghana Premier League players in Ghana’s provisional squad

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has submitted a 55-man provisional squad for the tournament, with the squad dominated by locally based players.

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama have five players in the squad, FA Cup holders Dreams FC and Accra Great Olympics have two each, while Asante Kotoko and Nations FC have one apiece.

They are Jonathan Sowah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Abdulai Nurudeen, Derrick Fordjour and Felix Kyei, Godfred Attuahene and John Anwi.

The remaining local players are Richmond Lamptey, Emmanuel Antwi, Benjamin Asare and Razak Simpson.

The provisional squad, which will be cut down to a final squad of 27, was published on CAF’s website on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s provisional squad also includes the usual suspects, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey.

Some players are also making a return to the squad after missing out in recent times, including Bernard Tekpetey, Joseph Attamah Larweh, Patrick Kpozo, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Kamaldeen Sulemana.