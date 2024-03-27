The Black Stars endured a disappointing tournament in the Ivory Coast, where they suffered a group-stage elimination after failing to win any of their matches.
It’s a shame Ghana exited AFCON at group stage – Alex Iwobi
Nigeria international Alex Iwobi says it was a shame to see Ghana exit the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the group stage despite the quality of players the country boasts.
Chris Hughton’s side lost their opening group game to Cape Verde before their fate was sealed following stalemates with Egypt and Mozambique.
On the contrary, Nigeria had a great tournament and made it to the final, where they were narrowly beaten by hosts Ivory Coast.
Reacting to Ghana’s group-stage exit, Iwobi said it was a shame and admitted he was sad to see the Black Stars eliminated so early.
“There’s a lot of rivalry between us two, there’s a lot of people that I respect in Ghana, so, like I would like them to do well,” the Nigeria midfielder said, as quoted by 3Sports.
“I have a lot of friends outside the team that are Ghanaians, so it’s like you want them to do well so you can play against them and prove a point in the competition. But it’s a shame, because the way they exited with the sort of players they had was a bit sad to see. And obviously, because we were in the same hotel, we can see how devastated they were.”
Ghana lost to Nigeria last Friday in an international friendly, ending the Super Eagles’ winless run against the Black Stars in the last 18 years.
