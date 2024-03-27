ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

It’s a shame Ghana exited AFCON at group stage – Alex Iwobi

Emmanuel Ayamga

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi says it was a shame to see Ghana exit the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the group stage despite the quality of players the country boasts.

Alex Iwobi: It’s a shame Ghana exited AFCON at group stage
Alex Iwobi: It’s a shame Ghana exited AFCON at group stage

The Black Stars endured a disappointing tournament in the Ivory Coast, where they suffered a group-stage elimination after failing to win any of their matches.

Recommended articles

Chris Hughton’s side lost their opening group game to Cape Verde before their fate was sealed following stalemates with Egypt and Mozambique.

Black Stars exited the 2023 AFCON at the group stage
Black Stars exited the 2023 AFCON at the group stage Pulse Ghana

On the contrary, Nigeria had a great tournament and made it to the final, where they were narrowly beaten by hosts Ivory Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to Ghana’s group-stage exit, Iwobi said it was a shame and admitted he was sad to see the Black Stars eliminated so early.

“There’s a lot of rivalry between us two, there’s a lot of people that I respect in Ghana, so, like I would like them to do well,” the Nigeria midfielder said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“I have a lot of friends outside the team that are Ghanaians, so it’s like you want them to do well so you can play against them and prove a point in the competition. But it’s a shame, because the way they exited with the sort of players they had was a bit sad to see. And obviously, because we were in the same hotel, we can see how devastated they were.”

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'
AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud' Pulse Nigeria

Ghana lost to Nigeria last Friday in an international friendly, ending the Super Eagles’ winless run against the Black Stars in the last 18 years.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kobbie Mainoo says he's excited by England call-up as he closes door on Ghana

‘I’m excited by England call-up’ – Kobbie Mainoo after swerving Ghana for Three Lions

Ghana 2-2 Uganda: Late goal denies Black Stars victory against Cranes

Ghana 2-2 Uganda: Late goal denies Black Stars victory against Cranes

Otto Addo says Black Stars are not favourites against Uganda

Black Stars are not favourites against Uganda – Otto Addo

Ayew brothers: Andre and I committed to Ghana till the end – Jordan Ayew

Andre Ayew and I are committed to Ghana till the end – Jordan Ayew