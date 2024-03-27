It’s a shame Ghana exited AFCON at group stage – Alex Iwobi

Chris Hughton’s side lost their opening group game to Cape Verde before their fate was sealed following stalemates with Egypt and Mozambique.

On the contrary, Nigeria had a great tournament and made it to the final, where they were narrowly beaten by hosts Ivory Coast.

Reacting to Ghana’s group-stage exit, Iwobi said it was a shame and admitted he was sad to see the Black Stars eliminated so early.

“There’s a lot of rivalry between us two, there’s a lot of people that I respect in Ghana, so, like I would like them to do well,” the Nigeria midfielder said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“I have a lot of friends outside the team that are Ghanaians, so it’s like you want them to do well so you can play against them and prove a point in the competition. But it’s a shame, because the way they exited with the sort of players they had was a bit sad to see. And obviously, because we were in the same hotel, we can see how devastated they were.”

