Ankle injury forces Joseph Aidoo out of Ghana vs USA clash

The West Africans were without a number of key players for the game against El Tri, with Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Osman Bukari all ruled out.

Aidoo will also take no part in the game against the USA, and is set to fly back to his club in Spain for further assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Celta Vigo center-back hobbled off against Mexico two days ago, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) now confirming he suffered an ankle injury.

“Further tests by team Doctors have confirmed that Aidoo sustained an ankle tendons injury and would require immediate treatment to return to action. The player is due to fly back to his club in Spain for further treatment,” the Ghana FA said.

Meanwhile, Ghana will look to bounce back to winning ways when they play against the USA on Tuesday.

The Black Stars were comfortably beaten by Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with second-half goals from Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna doing the damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defeat to Mexico was the first suffered by Hughton since he replaced Otto Addo as Ghana’s head coach after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.