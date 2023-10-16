Chris Hughton’s side will face the Yanks on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville Tennessee after losing 2-0 to Mexico last Sunday.
Ankle injury forces Joseph Aidoo out of Ghana vs USA clash
Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has become the latest player to be hampered by injury as the Black Stars prepare to take on the USA in an international friendly.
Recommended articles
The West Africans were without a number of key players for the game against El Tri, with Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Osman Bukari all ruled out.
Aidoo will also take no part in the game against the USA, and is set to fly back to his club in Spain for further assessment.
The Celta Vigo center-back hobbled off against Mexico two days ago, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) now confirming he suffered an ankle injury.
“Further tests by team Doctors have confirmed that Aidoo sustained an ankle tendons injury and would require immediate treatment to return to action. The player is due to fly back to his club in Spain for further treatment,” the Ghana FA said.
Meanwhile, Ghana will look to bounce back to winning ways when they play against the USA on Tuesday.
The Black Stars were comfortably beaten by Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with second-half goals from Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna doing the damage.
The defeat to Mexico was the first suffered by Hughton since he replaced Otto Addo as Ghana’s head coach after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Ghana’s performance against El Tri has been widely criticised by the public, especially with the team failing to register a single shot on target.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh