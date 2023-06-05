Asamoah Gyan: No player in Ghana’s history has made more sacrifices than me

Gyan cited playing through the pain for the Black Stars and his impact on and off the pitch as some of his sacrifices for the national team.

“I always say that there are no players in Ghana’s history who has made more sacrifices than me. I don’t see any player,” he said on Asempa FM.

“Everybody knows it, even those at the GFA know. When you talk about sacrifices, I know what I’m talking about.

“The Black Stars was on my heart. I made sure I had to do everything to contribute whenever I came to the national team.”

Meanwhile, Gyan recently declared his readiness to extend a helping hand to his boyhood club Liberty Professionals following their relegation last season.

The Dansoman-based club dropped to Ghana’s Division Two League after an underwhelming campaign in the Ghana Premier League last year.

Liberty continue to struggle in the second tier, where they currently sit in ninth place in Zone Three of the league and far away from promotion.

The club is also said to be facing financing constraints despite a history of producing some of Ghana’s best players in recent years.

Gyan, who started his professional football career at Liberty before moving to Europe, said he is ready to help the club in any capacity.

"Liberty Professionals have produced some great players for the national team,” the veteran striker is quoted as saying by Footballghana.

“The likes of Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan, and myself among other players but at the moment they play in the Division One League."