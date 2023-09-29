Black Queens currently better than Black Stars, says Gifty Oware

Ghana defeated Rwanda 7-0 in the first leg in Kigali before thrashing their opponents 5-0 in the reverse fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

These results saw the team make it seven wins from seven games without conceding a goal since Nora Hauptle was appointed as its head coach.

Speaking about Hauptle’s transformation of Ghana’s women’s national team, Oware said the Black Queens have become so good that they’re currently doing better than their male counterparts, the Black Stars.

“I think Nora Hauptle’s tenure has been good. It is the number of the games we’ve played so far and how we have appreciated it. I feel that the fundamentals are right now, and that is what it really is,” she told Citi FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“It is better that we look at the conversation from the perspective of how much we are winning and not look at whose tenure or what tenure it was.”

Oware, who is also the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, added: “It is encouraging that the Black Queens are doing better and will continue to do better.

“And I think that, at this point, I can even proudly say maybe, Ghana’s Black Queens are doing better than the Black Stars. Women’s league is coming of age and the Women’s football is also coming of age.”