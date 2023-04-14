Black Starlets thrash Serbia 4-0 in UEFA U-16 youth tournament

Teenager Benjamin Tsivanyo netted a 17-minute hat-trick before Theophilus Nii Adjertey Adjei rounded up the score.

Ghana made a strong start to the game and opened the scoring after just three minutes when Tsivanyo expertly converted from the penalty spot.

Ten minutes later, the Great Corinthians forward doubled his tally following a swift counter-attacking move that saw him tap the ball into the net.

The Black Starlets continued to dominate and Tsivanyo completed his hat-trick with a clinical finish after being set up by Asumadu Ramsey.

Nii Adjertey Adjei’s scored Ghana’s fourth goal on the stroke of half-time to put the game beyond the reach of the Serbians.

Ghana’s next game in the UEFA U-16 youth development tournament will be against Spain on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ghana also recently booked their place in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be staged in Morocco in June.

The Black Meteors qualified for the tournament after beating Algeria 1-0 in Kumasi to secure a 2-1 aggregate win over the North Africans.

Ibrahim Tanko’s side featured some of Ghana’s best young talents, including Sporting’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who was part of Ghana’s squad at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.