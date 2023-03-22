Black Stars pay final tribute to Christian Atsu ahead of Angola clash

After the day’s training, all the players posed with a banner which read “RIP Christian Atsu” as they paid respect to their deceased compatriot.

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2022, in his hometown in Ada.

Atsu played 65 times for his country and scored nine goals. He also featured at the FIFA World Cup and multiple AFCON tournaments.

Meanwhile, Ghana will face Angola in a double-header Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in the coming days.

