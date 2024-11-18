Black Stars players ratings against Niger: Kudus 3/10, Nurudeen 3/10, Jerry Afriyie 7/10

Black Satellites prodigy Jerry Afriyie pulled parity for Ghana in the 67th minute after a beautifully worked team effort. But that was not enough to help Otto Addo’s side over the line.

Niger took the lead again through Oumar Sako, who also scored from a corner kick.

Kudus then missed the penalty spot in stoppage when he was awarded a penalty after he was fouled. Throughout the 90 minutes, he held on to the ball far too long, slowing down the team’s attack on multiple occasions.

And still, when the chance presented itself for redemption in injury time, he couldn’t bury it.

But before that, the entire team’s display bar Ernest Nuamah and Kingsley, who showed glimpses of brilliance, was dreary.

Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was beaten twice from corner kicks, but you can’t fault him much because the defenders were sleeping on duty.

The back three of Razak Simpson, Terry Yegbe, and Nathaniel Adjei, showed clearly that they were inexperienced. Too porous.

Likewise, Francis Abu and Ibrahim Sulemana in midfield. It was obvious they were first-time midfield partners. Ransford Koningsdorffer simply ghosted in the almost an hour he played.

Full Player Ratings

Starting XI:

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen – 3/10

Nathaniel Adjei – 4/10

Razak Simpson – 4/10

Terry Yebgbe – 4/10

Kingsley Schindler – 6/10

Ibrahim Suleman – 4/10

Francis Abu- 4/10

Isaac Afful – 4/10

Ernest Nuamah – 6/10

Mohammed Kudus – 3/10

Ransford Koningsdorffer – 3/10

Substitutes:

Osman Bukari – 4/10

Ebenezer Annan – 3.5/10

Ebenezer Abban – 3.5/10

Jerry Afriyie – 7/10

