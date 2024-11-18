Ghanaians celebrate Niger’s opening goal against Black Stars (VIDEO)

Niger were the better side in the first half and scored from their second corner kick in a minute.

The players looked disjointed, dispirited, and unenthusiastic in the almost empty stadium as fans quietly boycotted the game.

The few who turned up though, seemed happy to witness the Back Stars being beaten in their backyard.

A video making the rounds online, captures a section of the fans happily celebrating Niger’s opening goal.

The fans who were seated on the right stand of the VIP stand were captured waving shirts and joyously jubilating.

Some fans in the VIP section also started chanting the visiting team’s name when they scored.

The Black Stars equalised in the second half through Jerry Afriyie but the applause was not as loud as when Niger scored.

Oumar Sako gave Niger the lead again in injury time before Mohammed Kudus missed a crucial penalty at the death.

The reaction of the fans reflects the nation’s disappointment with the current Black Stars squad.

Ghana fail to win a single game in AFCON qualifiers

Ghanaians have been left disappointed following the team’s consistent shambolic performances.

The Black Stars failed to win a single game out of six qualifying games for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

They finished last in Group F, which had Angola, Sudan, and Niger.