‘They threw blows in dressing room’ - Details emerge of Jordan Ayew and Ati Zigi’s bust-up

Ayew and Ati Zigi had to be separated by their teammates in the aftermath of the Black Stars’ disappointing 2-0 loss at the hands of Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

In a video that went viral on social media, the two players were seen having a go at each other in what was a heated exchange.

Details of spat between Jordan Ayew and Ati Zigi

While the cause of the chaos is not officially unknown, Joy Sports journalist Muftawu has disclosed that things got heated between the players in the dressing room.

Speaking on Hitz FM, the GJA Sports Journalist of the Year revealed that his sources had disclosed to him that blows were even exchanged between the players.

On the cause of the whole confusion, he said Ayew had earlier complained about Ghana’s game plan against Sudan and wanted the team to be direct and quick rather than focus on playing beautiful football.

“A fight broke out. In fact, it started on the field and went into the dressing room. Jordan Ayew was heavily involved in that fight. I was made to understand that prior to the game, one of the things that Jordan had suggested was, this thing of trying to play beautiful football should be stopped and that we need to win matches,” Muftawu said.

“After the game, the frustration and emotions got the better of them, there were loads of altercation on the pitch which later transcended into the dressing room.”

He added: “People used foul language on each other. In fact, I was told that people actually threw hands. It was that bad but tempers were calmed. It was between Jordan, Ati Zigi and at a point almost all the boys were involved. It was a huge altercation. But in the dressing room was where Jordan actually expressed his frustration.”