Kwabena Yeboah almost in tears, Countryman Songo speechless as Black Stars lose to Sudan

Among the heartbroken Ghanaians are no other than two football-loving personalities and sports journalists, who simply couldn’t hide their disappointment in the team

Veteran Ghanaian sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah and sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei-Ayeman, popularly known as Countryman Songo seem to have suffered the most from the shambolic performance of the senior men’s national team.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the station of the nation, GTV posted a despairing picture of Kwabena Yeboah after the match ended.

In the picture, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) president was almost reduced to tears as he watched the beloved Black Stars crumble at the Benina Martyrs Stadium.

Likewise, Countryman Songo appeared speechless as he watched Otto Addo’s men battered by former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah’s side.

Kwabena Yeboah's message to Otto Addo before Sudan double-header

Kwabena Yeboah had previously cautioned Otto Addo about Kwesi Appiah’s knowledge of the Black Stars before the double-header clash.

The SWAG president highlighted Appiah’s deep understanding of the Black Stars, gained through his roles as a former captain, coach, and executive committee member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“He knows all the inner workings of the Black Stars and is currently an executive committee member of the FA, who sits in our meetings. I mean, it’s unbelievable,” Yeboah remarked.

“I don’t know to what extent this weighs on you, and it will be surprising if it doesn’t really play on your mind,” he cautioned Addo during a press conference to announce the Black Stars squad for the clash against Sudan.