Black Stars need to be more clinical – Chris Hughton

A 95th-minute strike by substitute Antoine Semenyo was the difference between the two teams as Hughton made a winning start to life as Ghana coach.

However, the Black Stars laboured for large spells and struggled to create clear-cut chances against their opponents.

Hughton believes his side did enough to win the game, but bemoaned their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

“We’ve had 11 chances so that’s the first positive. If you were telling me that we played 96 minutes and we only had two or three chances then that’s worrying but the fact that we have had chances you always know,” Hughton said in his post-match press conference.

“Come the next game or next game after, you’re going to put some of the chances away. That’s the only thing we learned is that we need to be a little more clinical when we have the opportunities.”