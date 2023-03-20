Chris Hughton: I’ll be spending more time in Ghana to watch GPL games

Asked about the seeming reluctance of recent Black Stars coaches to pick players from the local league, Hughton said things will be different in his time.

"I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well,” he told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Hughton has signed a two-year contract until December 2024.

This was confirmed by the Communications Director of the FA, Henry Asante Twum, who said his two assistants, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, are also contracted for the same period.

Hughton’s first assignment as Ghana coach will see him take charge of the Black Stars in their double-header 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before facing the Black Antelopes four days later in Luanda as they aim to book their place at next year’s tournament.