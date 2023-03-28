ADVERTISEMENT
We’re happy with four points from two games against Angola – Chris Hughton

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton says he’s content with earning four points from a possible six in his first two games in charge of the side.

Chris Hughton: We're happy with four points from two games against Angola
Chris Hughton: We’re happy with four points from two games against Angola

The Black Stars faced Angola twice in the space of five days in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header.

Hughton’s side defeated the Black Antelopes 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi before drawing 1-1 with their opponents in the reverse fixture in Luanda.

The West Africans fell behind after being stunned by Lucas Joao’s second-half strike but the rallied their way back into the game, with substitute Osman Bukari snatching the equaliser late on.

Speaking in the aftermath of Monday’s stalemate, the 64-year-old said his side showed their tremendous fighting spirit.

He further stated that he was happy to have seen his side pick up four points from the two matches against Angola.

“We proved we have a big spirit in the team and in both games, scoring late goals. Angola are a very good side and we are very happy to have four points from the two games,” Hughton said.

The penalty was for us disappointing but we reacted really well and this shows a team that have good spirit and good quality to get a result.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars remain at the summit of Group E, where they are currently a point above second-placed Central African Republic (CAR).

With two more qualifying games remaining, Ghana could secure qualification to the 2023 AFCON if they win their next match against Madagascar in June.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
