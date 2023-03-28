We’re happy with four points from two games against Angola – Chris Hughton

Hughton’s side defeated the Black Antelopes 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi before drawing 1-1 with their opponents in the reverse fixture in Luanda.

The West Africans fell behind after being stunned by Lucas Joao’s second-half strike but the rallied their way back into the game, with substitute Osman Bukari snatching the equaliser late on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in the aftermath of Monday’s stalemate, the 64-year-old said his side showed their tremendous fighting spirit.

He further stated that he was happy to have seen his side pick up four points from the two matches against Angola.

“We proved we have a big spirit in the team and in both games, scoring late goals. Angola are a very good side and we are very happy to have four points from the two games,” Hughton said.

“The penalty was for us disappointing but we reacted really well and this shows a team that have good spirit and good quality to get a result.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Black Stars remain at the summit of Group E, where they are currently a point above second-placed Central African Republic (CAR).