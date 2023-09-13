Eddie Nketiah still eligible to play for Ghana after getting zero minutes for England

The 24-year-old was part of a 26-man squad announced by Gareth Southgate but failed to feature in both of the aforementioned matches.

He was completely left out of the England squad that drew 1-1 with Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifiers last Saturday and was also an unused substitute in the Three Lions’ 3-1 victory over Scotland on Tuesday.

Playing zero minutes for England means the young forward is still eligible to switch nationality to play for Ghana.

Nketiah, who was born in London but traces his roots to Ghana due to their parents, has been on the radar of the Ghana FA for years.

Last November, he was in Ghana for vacation, which heightened speculation over his decision tilting towards the West African country.

That chapter, however, appeared closed when he accepted to play for England this month, but there remains a slim chance of a U-turn now after England failed to cap him.

Meanwhile, Nketiah had earlier stated that it was “really hard” to pick Ghana over England after he received his debut Three Lions call-up.

Speaking at a press conference, he said he has always aspired to play for England and that making it to the senior national team was just a natural progression.

“I had an aspiration to play here and like I said once the call-up was there and the offer was on the table, it was really hard to turn down and I feel that it is the natural progression for me at this stage,” the forward said.

“And I felt now was the good time to make that step and obviously, I’m really happy to be here and hopefully, I can go one and help this team this week and get some caps.”