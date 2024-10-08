ADVERTISEMENT
‘Are they doing NSS?' - Mixed reactions as local players carry ice chest at Black Stars training

Pulse Sports

There have been mixed reactions from fans following a video of the local players in the Black Stars squad carrying ice chest coolers during training.

Otto Addo and his boys trained at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double header against Sudan.

Eleven players were present for the team’s first training, including West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus and Leicester City duo Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew.

While Monday’s training session was successful, footage from the team’s arrival at the stadium divided opinion among Ghanaians.

A viral video showed the Black Stars disembarking from the team’s bus, while members of the technical staff also prepared to unload their equipment for the training session.

Although all the “senior players” stepped off the bus with their boots, the two local players in the squad were seen carrying the ice chest coolers with the other staff.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare was the first to pick up one of the ice chest coolers when he got off the bus, before a staff member was seen calling Samartex defender Isaac Afful to also come and help out… all while the team’s bodyguard stood watching.

With none of the Europe-based players being asked to do the same, some Ghanaians have accused the team’s staff of discriminating against the Ghana Premier League players in the squad.

Many fans reacted to the said video on the social media platform X, with some also making lighthearted comments regarding the content of the video.

See some of the reactions below:

