Ghanaians call on Black Stars to take a stand against galamsey during Sudan game

However, some sports journalists in the country have been vocal on social media and have even joined the recent three-day demonstration in the capital. With the Ghana versus Sudan match fast approaching, Ghanaians are calling on the team to amplify the campaign with their influence.

Sports broadcaster Philip Sitso Atsrim joined the call via social media, stating: “On Thursday or perhaps during their brief camping before the game, we should all expect the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ghana Black Stars to use their influence and platforms to send a message about the fight against galamsey. I am not going to tell them how to do it, but they must do it. They can't come, play, and go away as if that's the most important thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, the movement is not political, so it shouldn’t be an issue. “A #StopGalamseyNow shirt at the Black Stars game would be such an interesting idea. I mean, why not? The right thing would be for the players to hold a giant #StopGalamseyNow banner before kick-off. It's not a political movement; it's an existential threat. It should be fine,” he posted on X.

One user commented: “As apolitical as the GFA is, this move wouldn't be bad. #StopGalamseyNow will save the current and future Ghana Black Stars players who are yet to be unearthed and who have no option now but to drink the 'polluted' waters to survive.”

“That totally makes sense to me; it will carry a message,” another user stated. Many more agree, with two other users replying that it “sounds absolutely perfect, mate,” and “exactly, and a huge banner is needed at the stadium.”

Otto Addo and GFA Comments on Galamsey

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Black Stars squad announcement on Friday, 4 October 2024, Ghana head coach Otto Addo was asked about galamsey and replied that “it [galamsey] is a serious issue.” He, however, was quick to say his team's focus was on the game against Sudan.

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum also said the association recognises the issue but can’t comment further on it. According to him, there’s a body responsible for handling such issues within the GFA, and until they release an official communiqué, he can’t say much about it.