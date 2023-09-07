Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu and Besiktas centre-back Daniel Amartey have all been ruled out of Thursday’s game in Kumasi.
Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier
Ghana coach Chris Hughton has been left with no choice but to tinker with his starting line-up for the game against the Central African Republic (CAR) following injuries to some key players.
The Black Stars, however, need to record a win or draw to book their place at next year’s AFCON in the Ivory Coast.
With this in mind and based on Wednesday’s training session, Hughton is expected to name his strongest possible line-up, with Lawrence Ati Zigi keeping his place in the post.
Alidu Seidu is likely to start at right back, while Gideon Mensah takes the left-back spot despite the return of Baba Rahman, with Alexander Djiku partnering Joseph Aidoo at the heart of defence.
In midfield, Salis Samed is expected to play alongside Elisha Owusu, while Mohammed Kudus assumes the no.10 role.
Jordan Ayew will also likely start on the right flank, his brother Andre Ayew on the opposite side, with Antoine Semenyo leading the line.
See the Black Stars’ probable line-up against CAR below:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Alidu Seidu
Gideon Mensah
Alexander Djiku
Joseph Aidoo
Salis Samed
Elisha Owusu
Jordan Ayew
Andre Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Antoine Semenyo
