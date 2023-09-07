ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has been left with no choice but to tinker with his starting line-up for the game against the Central African Republic (CAR) following injuries to some key players.

Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier
Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier

Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu and Besiktas centre-back Daniel Amartey have all been ruled out of Thursday’s game in Kumasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Black Stars, however, need to record a win or draw to book their place at next year’s AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

With this in mind and based on Wednesday’s training session, Hughton is expected to name his strongest possible line-up, with Lawrence Ati Zigi keeping his place in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alidu Seidu is likely to start at right back, while Gideon Mensah takes the left-back spot despite the return of Baba Rahman, with Alexander Djiku partnering Joseph Aidoo at the heart of defence.

In midfield, Salis Samed is expected to play alongside Elisha Owusu, while Mohammed Kudus assumes the no.10 role.

Jordan Ayew will also likely start on the right flank, his brother Andre Ayew on the opposite side, with Antoine Semenyo leading the line.

See the Black Stars’ probable line-up against CAR below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Alidu Seidu

Gideon Mensah

Alexander Djiku

Joseph Aidoo

ADVERTISEMENT

Salis Samed

Elisha Owusu

Jordan Ayew

Andre Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

ADVERTISEMENT

Antoine Semenyo

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier

    Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier

  • Ghana vs CAR Preview: More than just qualification, Black Stars must be convincing

    Ghana vs CAR Preview: More than just qualification, Black Stars must be convincing

  • Jonathan Sowah: Medeama striker says he shed tears after Black Stars call-up

    Jonathan Sowah: Medeama striker says he shed tears after Black Stars call-up

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eddie Nketiah: It was really hard to choose Ghana after England call-up

‘It was really hard to choose Ghana after receiving England call-up’ – Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah shuns Ghana as striker receives first England call-up

Eddie Nketiah shuns Ghana as striker receives first England call-up

Jonathan Sowah: Medeama striker says he shed tears after Black Stars call-up

Jonathan Sowah: Medeama striker says he shed tears after Black Stars call-up

Chris Hughton defends Andre Ayew call-up, says cpatin brings a lot o Black Stars

‘I know what he brings to Black Stars – Chris Hughton defends Andre Ayew call-up