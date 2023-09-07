Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier

The Black Stars, however, need to record a win or draw to book their place at next year’s AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

With this in mind and based on Wednesday’s training session, Hughton is expected to name his strongest possible line-up, with Lawrence Ati Zigi keeping his place in the post.

Alidu Seidu is likely to start at right back, while Gideon Mensah takes the left-back spot despite the return of Baba Rahman, with Alexander Djiku partnering Joseph Aidoo at the heart of defence.

In midfield, Salis Samed is expected to play alongside Elisha Owusu, while Mohammed Kudus assumes the no.10 role.

Jordan Ayew will also likely start on the right flank, his brother Andre Ayew on the opposite side, with Antoine Semenyo leading the line.

See the Black Stars’ probable line-up against CAR below:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Alidu Seidu

Gideon Mensah

Alexander Djiku

Joseph Aidoo

Salis Samed

Elisha Owusu

Jordan Ayew

Andre Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

