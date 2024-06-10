ADVERTISEMENT
Jordan Ayew returns to Ghana's starting line-up for World Cup qualifier against CAR

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has made several changes to his starting line-up for Monday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Jordan Ayew has made a return to the starting line-up, with Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah and Tariq Lamptey all dropping to the bench.

Aside from Ayew, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has also been rewarded with a start following his lively cameo against Mali last Thursday.

Addo has also reverted to a back four, with Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu protecting Lawrence Ati-Zigi in the post.

Thomas Partey, who will once again captain the team, has also been paired with Abdul Salis Samed in midfield, with Sulemana and Issahaku operating from the flanks.

Mohammed Kudus has also been maintained from the team that beat Mali 2-1 four days ago in Bamako, while Ayew will lead the attack after coming off the bench to score against the Eagles.

See Ghana’s starting line-up against the Central African Republic (CAR) below:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Alidu Seidu

Gideon Mensah

Alexander Djiku

Mohammed Salisu

Thomas Partey

Abdul Salis Samed

Mohammed Kudus

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Abdul Fatawu Sulemana

Jordan Ayew

