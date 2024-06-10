‘Give us good stadiums to play good football’ – Partey tells Dr. Bawumia

"We are ready. We want to give our best tonight. On behalf of all the players, I have one request: we ask for a good stadium because we want to play better football," the Arsenal midfielder said.

Ghana gave their qualification hopes a huge boost when they recorded an important 1-2 victory over Mali in Bamako last Thursday.

Second-half goals from Ernest Nuamah helped Otto Addo’s side to secure a win that took them level on six points at the top of Group I, alongside Madagascar and Comoros.

The Black Stars will have an opportunity to add three more points to their tally when they host the CAR in Kumasi.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ghana coach Otto Addo said the game against CAR won’t be a walkover and urged his players not to relax.

“One thing is for sure. I think it’s going to be very, very difficult. For anyone who thinks that we can just play them like that, I don’t it will happen,” Addo said.

“It if happens, I take it. But it’s very, very difficult to beat them. We have analyzed them well. They are doing well, especially in their offensive transitions and always dangerous. They played 1-1 against Mali so we know what to expect. Despite the win, we can’t relax now, we have to continue.”