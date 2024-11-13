‘The players are ready to give their best’ - Henry Asante Twum on Black Stars preparations

He remains confident that the eight players who have withdrawn from the squad will not have any effect on the team’s attitude and performance in the two matches.

“The players are determined to put up a good performance. The technical team held a meeting with the players to know the task ahead of them and the players are ready to give out their best in their final games.

"We know it wouldn't be easy knowing the circumstances, but the players are ready to give their best," said the GFA communications director in an interview with Asempa FM.

Black Stars final group games

Ghana sit in third place in Group F of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers after failing to win any of their four games.

The Black Stars will take on Angola away in Luanda on Friday before hosting Niger three days later at the Accra Sports Stadium in their final group match on Monday, November 18, 2024.

They need to win both matches and pray Sudan also loses their final two games to stand a chance of qualifying.