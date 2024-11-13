‘The players are ready to give their best’ - Henry Asante Twum on Black Stars preparations

Despite almost failing to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, Asante Twum believes the team is still motivated to deliver a good showing in their last two qualifying games.
Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum says the Black Stars players are ready to put up their best performance in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Sudan.
He remains confident that the eight players who have withdrawn from the squad will not have any effect on the team’s attitude and performance in the two matches.
“The players are determined to put up a good performance. The technical team held a meeting with the players to know the task ahead of them and the players are ready to give out their best in their final games.
"We know it wouldn't be easy knowing the circumstances, but the players are ready to give their best," said the GFA communications director in an interview with Asempa FM.
Black Stars final group games
Ghana sit in third place in Group F of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers after failing to win any of their four games.
The Black Stars will take on Angola away in Luanda on Friday before hosting Niger three days later at the Accra Sports Stadium in their final group match on Monday, November 18, 2024.
They need to win both matches and pray Sudan also loses their final two games to stand a chance of qualifying.
The team began camping on Monday and is set to jet off to Angola later today.