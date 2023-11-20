Injury rules Daniel Amartey out of Comoros vs Ghana World Cup qualifier

Amartey started but was replaced in the second half as Ghana made a winning start to their World Cup qualifying campaign against Madagascar last Friday.

The Besiktas centre-back helped Chris Hughton’s side to keep a clean sheet but his injury appears more serious than first thought.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Amartey sat out of training on Sunday and will not be fit in time for the Comoros encounter.

“Daniel Amartey has failed a late fitness test for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros,” the statement said.

“The Turkey based player limped out of the game against Madagascar on Friday after a suspected hamstring injury and was left out of training in Moroni on Sunday.”

It added: “Although MRI scans did not reveal any obvious injury, his clinical progress as monitored by the medical team has been rather slow, making him unavailable for the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

“The former Leicester City player who started the opening game in Kumasi was later replaced by Kasim Nuhu.”

