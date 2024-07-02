John Mensah: Ex-Black Stars captain ventures into evangelism after retirement

Mensah was a dedicated stalwart of the Black Stars during his playing days, having represented the country in multiple AFCON and World Cup tournaments.
Former Ghana captain John Mensah has disclosed that he has been dedicating the majority of his time to the service of God and the church singing hanging his boots.
The 41-year-old was capped 83 times for his country after making his international debut in 2001 against Algeria.
While the ex-Lyon defender hasn’t been seen in the media since retiring in 2017, he made an appearance at last Saturday’s Ghana Football Awards.
John Mensah says he spends most of his time in church
Opening up on what he has been up to, Mensah said he’s currently dedicated to the church, insisting he’s been worshipping and evengelising.
"I'm just keeping myself in the church all the time. Since I'm no longer on the field, that's how I'm keeping myself cool," Mensah shared with attendees,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.
"My church is the Resurrection Power New Generation Church. I'm just worshipping there. But I keep my faith in God Almighty to worship Him well, advise my people, and do evangelism to help others know God very well.”
Mensah was part of a golden generation of players who qualified Ghana to the World Cup in 2006 and 2010.
He was also a member of the Black Meteors team that featured at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.
The ex-Sunderland centre-back was a mainstay in the national team for over a decade, having risen through the ranks.
He starred at the 2001 U-20 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Satellites lost in the final to hosts Argentina.
He went on to become an integral member of the Black Stars and took over from Stephen Appiah as substantive captain after the 2010 World Cup.
Mensah also had a great club career, having played in Italy, England, France, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland.
In 2013, the defender returned to the Ghana Premier League for a brief period after joining Kumasi-based Asante Kotoko.
Mensah is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s best defenders ever and was named Ghana Player of the Year in 2006.