Patoranking says John Mensah comes to mind when he sees Ghana’s iconic 2010 jersey

Pulse Ghana shared a picture of the iconic red and yellow striped away jersey that Ghana used during the 2010 AFCON and World Cup, accompanied by the caption: “The first player that comes to mind when you see this jersey is…”

Many people swarmed the comments section to give their answers, with Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and Haminu Dramani featuring heavily in the replies.

Patoranking also commented on the post and picked Mensah as the player who readily comes to his mind when he sees the aforementioned jersey.

The 2010 jersey brings mixed feelings to Ghana, as it was the kit which the Black Stars wore when they reached the final of the AFCON that year, which they lost to Egypt.

It was also the same jersey that they wore when they came within a penalty kick of making the semi-finals of the World Cup in South Africa before Luis Suarez’s last-minute handball set in motion a sequence that would eventually see Ghana eliminated in heartbreaking fashion.

Meanwhile, an Opta supercomputer has predicted that Ghana has just a 5.3% chance of winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars are chasing their fifth continental crown, although they would first have to overcome a four-decade trophy drought that stretches back to 1982.

Chris Hughton’s side is paired in Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde and will begin their AFCON campaign against the latter on Sunday.

The supercomputer picked defending champions Senegal as the favourites with a 12.8% chance, followed by hosts the Ivory Coast with a chance of 12.1%.