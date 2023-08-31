Ernest Nuamah follows in Essien’s footsteps by joining Lyon

Nuamah joins the Ligue 1 side having spent the last 14 months of his professional career at Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

Nuamah has been in imperious form since moving to Denmark and took the topflight by storm with his goals and assists.

The winger’s form saw him linked with both PSG and Ajax this summer, with a bid from Stade de Reims also being rejected last week.

He was voted player of the year in the Danish league following a productive breakthrough campaign last season.

He also scored four goals and provided one assist for Nordsjaelland in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign before joining Lyon.

Meanwhile, former Ghana international Essien, who coached Nuamah at Nordsjaelland, has wished the youngster the very best at his new club.

Essien equally played for Lyon during his formative years and won two league titles with the club before moving to Chelsea in 2005.