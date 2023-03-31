ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘Jordan Ayew should be captain after Andre and Partey, not Amartey’ – Countryman Songo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Controversial sports presenter Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has criticised the decision to hand Daniel Amartey the captain’s armband in the game against Angola.

‘Jordan Ayew should be captain after Andre and Partey, not Amartey’ – Countryman Songo
‘Jordan Ayew should be captain after Andre and Partey, not Amartey’ – Countryman Songo

Amartey captained the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier last Monday in the absence of both Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Andre was ruled out of the game due to injury, while Partey also did not feature despite travelling with the squad to Luanda.

Amartey, therefore, led the team as skipper as Ghana drew 1-1 with the Black Antelopes to maintain a three-point lead in Group E.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Songo believes Jordan Ayew deserved to captain the team in the absence of his elder brother and Partey instead of the Leicester City defender.

"If Dede Ayew the captain is not around, Partey the second captain is also not there and the third captain is also not around who should be the captain?” Songo said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Jordan Ayew even has more experience than Partey so he should have been the second captain. So how come you give the captain’s armband to Amartey.”

“How can Ghana win a trophy with this kind of politics in the Black Stars? This is a bad attitude.”

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew.
Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew. Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Amartey appears to be the third in line in the captaincy hierarchy of the Black Stars, having skippered the team a number of times in the past.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • ‘Jordan Ayew should be captain after Andre and Partey, not Amartey’ – Countryman Songo

    ‘Jordan Ayew should be captain after Andre and Partey, not Amartey’ – Countryman Songo

  • Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer open to Black Meteors call-up

    Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer open to Black Meteors call-up

  • Black Stars team manager explains Andre Ayew’s absence from team sheet against Angola

    Black Stars team manager explains Andre Ayew’s absence from team sheet against Angola

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana's probable line-up against Angola in return fixture

Wollacott returns, Schindler starts: How injury-hit Black Stars could line up against Angola

Ghana 1-0 Algeria: Black Meteors qualify for U23 AFCON after victory in Kumasi

Ghana 1-0 Algeria: Black Meteors qualify for U23 AFCON after victory in Kumasi

Black Stars team manager explains Andre Ayew’s absence from team sheet against Angola

Black Stars team manager explains Andre Ayew’s absence from team sheet against Angola

‘These are difficult decisions’ – Chris Hughton defends decision to drop Andre Ayew

‘These are difficult decisions’ – Chris Hughton defends decision to drop Andre Ayew