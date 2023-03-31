‘Jordan Ayew should be captain after Andre and Partey, not Amartey’ – Countryman Songo

Andre was ruled out of the game due to injury, while Partey also did not feature despite travelling with the squad to Luanda.

Amartey, therefore, led the team as skipper as Ghana drew 1-1 with the Black Antelopes to maintain a three-point lead in Group E.

However, Songo believes Jordan Ayew deserved to captain the team in the absence of his elder brother and Partey instead of the Leicester City defender.

"If Dede Ayew the captain is not around, Partey the second captain is also not there and the third captain is also not around who should be the captain?” Songo said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Jordan Ayew even has more experience than Partey so he should have been the second captain. So how come you give the captain’s armband to Amartey.”

“How can Ghana win a trophy with this kind of politics in the Black Stars? This is a bad attitude.”

Pulse Ghana

