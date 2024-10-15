ADVERTISEMENT
Joseph Agbeko: I sometimes wish Black Stars lose due to neglect of boxing

Pulse Sports

Former Ghanaian boxer Joseph Agbeko has said it’s sometimes hard for him to wish the Black Stars well due to the government’s lack of support for boxing and other sports.

Agbeko said although he supports the national team, he’s worried about the government’s continuous spending on the team to the detriment of boxing.

He noted that his reluctance to see the Black Stars progress stems from his desire to see the government pay attention to other sports aside from football.

“I support the Black Stars, but sometimes I wish they would lose because the government only cares about football. They don’t care about boxing and other sports, so it makes it hard for me to even wish the team well,” Agbeko said, as quoted by Happy Sports.

"I can support the Black Stars, but at the same time, I don’t want them to progress because once they win, the government will continue spending more money on the team.”

Agbeko is a two-time IBF bantamweight champion, having been involved in 43 fights in his career, winning 38 and losing five.

His last defeat came in 2013 against Cuban boxer Guillermo Rigondeax but he recovered to win each of his next nine bouts.

Although he hasn’t officially announced his retirement from the sport yet, he has been inactive since December 2020.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have also been struggling in recent months, having gone winless in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after four rounds of matches.

Otto Addo’s side has drawn two of their qualifying matches and lost the other two.

