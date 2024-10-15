Sudan vs Ghana: Inaki in, Jordan out, as Otto Addo names starting line-up

Lawrence Ati Zigi remains in post.

Ali Seidu maintains his spot in the starting 11 as a right-back after a man-of-the-match display at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday.

Gideon Mensah takes the left-back position, as Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu continue their partnership as the two center-backs.

Atalanta midfielder, Ibrahim Sulemana joins Elisha Owusu for his second Black Stars start as the two midfielders.

Captain Mohammed Kudus slots in behind Inaki with Antoine Semenyo and Ernest Nuamah playing wide.

Black Stars hope to secure first win

The starting 11 have to come to the party if Ghana have any chance of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco next year.

The Black Stars hope to secure their first win of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after failing to do so in the first three games.

Addo’s team have been wasteful upfront and that hurt them in their goalless draw at home against Sudan, putting them in a position of a must-win today.

The former Borussia Dortmund talent development coach believes his team will find the back of the net today.

