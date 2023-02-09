Kevin-Prince Boateng says he feels sorry about how it ended with Black Stars

Despite being born in Germany and even playing for them at youth level, the Hertha Berlin star pledged his allegiance to Ghana in 2010.
Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted that he feels sorry about how his time with the Black Stars ended.
He went on to feature at two World Cups but his international career came to an abrupt end after the 2014 World Cup, where he had a bust-up with coach Kwasi Appiah.
The 35-year-old hasn’t played for Ghana since, having been banned from the national team by a Commission of Inquiry in the aftermath of the tournament in Brazil.
Boateng believes things could’ve been better with the Black Stars and says feels sorry about how the journey ended.
“There were some reasons that didn’t work out how we wanted,” he told Oma Sports TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“There were some misunderstandings, I feel sorry it ended like this because after 2010 we could have built something very good because we had a great team. I wish the Black Stars nothing but the best and I will always be a fan.”
Boateng made 15 appearances for the Black Stars from 2010 to 2015, registering two goals in that time.
