‘It’s a dream come true’ - Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi on debut Black Stars call-up

Reacting to his debut call-up to the national team, the 24-year-old said it’s an opportunity he’s been waiting for and that joining Asante Kotoko from Great Olympics in the summer was the right move.

“I have been waiting for this opportunity for a very long time and it’s a dream come true. It shows I made the right decision by joining Kumasi Asante Kotoko and it shows I am doing something right that has, you know, taken me to this level. I think I can do more,” he told Asante Kotoko TV.

Grateful for recognition

He added that he’s grateful for the recognition, and expressed gratitude to Otto Addo for monitoring his performances.

“It means a lot to me; credit goes to my head coach and to the technical team as well. And also, to the head of Ghana Black Stars, coach Otto Addo for keeping an eye on me, and also credit goes to the players for helping me to improve."

The two other local-based players named in the 25-man squad are Razak Kasim of Nations FC and FC Samartex’s Isaac Afful.

