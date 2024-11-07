ADVERTISEMENT
'It's a dream come true' - Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi on debut Black Stars call-up

Mandela Anuvabe

Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi says it is a “dream come true” to receive his first senior men’s national team call-up.

Antwi was part of three local-based players called by Black Stars head coach Otto Addo for Ghana’s last two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Reacting to his debut call-up to the national team, the 24-year-old said it’s an opportunity he’s been waiting for and that joining Asante Kotoko from Great Olympics in the summer was the right move.

“I have been waiting for this opportunity for a very long time and it’s a dream come true. It shows I made the right decision by joining Kumasi Asante Kotoko and it shows I am doing something right that has, you know, taken me to this level. I think I can do more,” he told Asante Kotoko TV.

He added that he’s grateful for the recognition, and expressed gratitude to Otto Addo for monitoring his performances.

“It means a lot to me; credit goes to my head coach and to the technical team as well. And also, to the head of Ghana Black Stars, coach Otto Addo for keeping an eye on me, and also credit goes to the players for helping me to improve."

The two other local-based players named in the 25-man squad are Razak Kasim of Nations FC and FC Samartex’s Isaac Afful.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew will be the captain for both matches against Angola in Luanda on Friday, November 15, 2024, and at the Accra Sports on Monday, November 18, 2024, against Niger.

Mandela Anuvabe

