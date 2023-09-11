ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Kudus meets West Ham fan who travelled to Ghana to watch him play

Emmanuel Ayamga

West Ham United fan Ian was privileged to finally meet Mohammed Kudus after travelling from England to Ghana to watch him play for his country.

Kudus meets West Ham fan who travelled to Ghana to watch him play
Kudus meets West Ham fan who travelled to Ghana to watch him play

Ian, who resides in London and is a lifelong Hammers fan, travelled all the way to watch Kudus star in Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) in Kumasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

"I am here to watch Mohammed Kudus, our new signing. He is very skillful and strong. We love him," Ian told Ghanaweb in an interview.

“West Ham are massive everywhere you go. I’m coming all the way from the UK to come and watch Kudus and the Black Stars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after the game, Ian finally met Kudus at the Black Stars’ camp, with the player gifting him a signed Ghana jersey.

Photos of their meeting were shared on the Twitter (X) page of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Sunday.

“After making the journey from the UK to watch @KudusMohammedGH in the AFCON qualifiers, this @WestHam fan had the incredible opportunity to meet starboy Kudus!” the post read.

Kudus was in action when the Black Stars took on the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in a 2023 AFCON qualifier in Kumasi last Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old was on the score sheet, netting from a free-kick as Ghana came from behind to beat their opponents 2-1 to qualify for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast.

The Ghana international joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam in August after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

He is the third Ghanaian footballer to be on the books of the Premier League outfit after John Paintsil and Andre Ayew.

The young playmaker made his debut as a substitute in the Hammers’ 2-1 Premier League win against Luton Town before the September international break.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Kudus meets West Ham fan who travelled to Ghana to watch him play

    Kudus meets West Ham fan who travelled to Ghana to watch him play

  • Video: This angle shows Ernest Nuamah’s winner against CAR was not offside

    Video: This angle shows Ernest Nuamah’s winner against CAR was not offside

  • Raoul Savoy: CAR coach accuses Hughton’s Black Stars of playing anti-football

    ‘They didn’t come to play’ – CAR coach accuses Black Stars of playing anti-football

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana

Raoul Savoy: CAR coach accuses Hughton’s Black Stars of playing anti-football

‘They didn’t come to play’ – CAR coach accuses Black Stars of playing anti-football

Meet the West Ham fan who travelled from London to watch Kudus in Ghana

Video: Meet the West Ham fan who travelled from London to Ghana to watch Kudus

Ghana 2-1 Central African Republic: Black Stars qualify for 2023 AFCON

Ghana 2-1 CAR: Black Stars qualify for 2023 AFCON with late victory in Kumasi