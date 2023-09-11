Kudus meets West Ham fan who travelled to Ghana to watch him play

"I am here to watch Mohammed Kudus, our new signing. He is very skillful and strong. We love him," Ian told Ghanaweb in an interview.

“West Ham are massive everywhere you go. I’m coming all the way from the UK to come and watch Kudus and the Black Stars.”

Days after the game, Ian finally met Kudus at the Black Stars’ camp, with the player gifting him a signed Ghana jersey.

Photos of their meeting were shared on the Twitter (X) page of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Sunday.

“After making the journey from the UK to watch @KudusMohammedGH in the AFCON qualifiers, this @WestHam fan had the incredible opportunity to meet starboy Kudus!” the post read.

Kudus was in action when the Black Stars took on the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in a 2023 AFCON qualifier in Kumasi last Thursday.

The 23-year-old was on the score sheet, netting from a free-kick as Ghana came from behind to beat their opponents 2-1 to qualify for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast.

The Ghana international joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam in August after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

He is the third Ghanaian footballer to be on the books of the Premier League outfit after John Paintsil and Andre Ayew.