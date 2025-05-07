No More Trotro: Benjamin Asare gets surprise car gift after shining in Black Stars debut

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper and Ghana number one Benjamin Asare received a car gift from businessman Alhaji Seidu Agongo, the CEO of Class Media Group, on Wednesday morning at the club’s commercial centre.

This kind gesture came after a video of Asare travelling in public transport went viral in March.

In March, Pulse Ghana reported about the video circulating on social media which captured the national team’s shot-stopper conveniently seated at the front seat of a trotro.

A fan who was in the back seat filmed him, expressing his surprise that the nation’s first-choice goalie was casually riding in public transport shortly after making his debut for the Black Stars.

This sparked public outcry on social media with mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

In response, Agongo has gifted the goalkeeper a brand-new car to aid his movement.

Benjamin Asare grateful for car gift

Speaking at the car presentation, a grateful Asare said:

I thank all the supporters of Hearts of Oak and everyone. It is incredible for a lovely gesture to be extended to someone like me.

I thank the whole nation and the president for this opportunity. I also thank my coach Ouattara and everyone who has helped me. I thank Ghanaians as well. God willing, we will be at the World Cup.

Asare has been a standout player for Hearts of Oak this season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 24 league matches. His consistent performances earned him a debut national team call-up at age 32 and he impressed coach Otto Addo with two clean sheets against Chad and Madagascar.

Hearts of Coach encourages goalie

His coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, praised the goalkeeper and encouraged him to keep pushing.

I’ll tell Asare to utilise the car well. He should bear in mind it was as a result of his abilities on the pitch that earned him this prize. I’ll urge him to perform at the highest level because Ghana is one of the most powerful football nations in the world.

