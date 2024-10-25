Kwasi Appiah nominated for 2024 CAF Coach of the Year after transforming Sudan

Appiah was appointed as Sudan's head coach 13 months ago and has led the team to an unbeaten run in 2024.

The Falcons of Jediane have lost just once in 12 matches since he took charge and currently sit at the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Senegal.

Kwasi Appiah's impressive stint with Sudan

Sudan are also second in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying group and need just a point from their remaining two matches to seal qualification.

Appiah impressively led Sudan to beat his home country Ghana earlier this month, all but ending the Black Stars’ hopes of reaching the AFCON.

For his outstanding performances in the dugout, the former Kotoko defender has been nominated for the CAF Coach of the Year.

Meanwhile, Ghana and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has surprisingly missed out on the shortlist for the CAF Footballer of the Year award.

The 24-year-old is one of the biggest omissions from the shortlist that was announced by CAF on Thursday, along with Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface.

The continent’s football governing body released a 10-man shortlist for the prestigious individual award, led by Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman.