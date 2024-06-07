Kwasi Appiah’s Sudan tops Senegal in Group B of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The victory ensured Sudan moved to the top of their World Cup qualifying group after Senegal were held to a draw by DR Congo.

Appiah’s side currently has seven points, two ahead of the Lions of Teranga and one more above DR Congo, who occupy the third position.

The Ghanaian coach has achieved some great results since being hired as the head coach of the Sudan national team in September 2023.

His backroom staff is also dominated by Ghanaians – Ignatius Osei Fosu is his assistant, while former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda served as Sudan’s goalkeepers’ trainer before joining the Black Stars earlier this year.

Appiah has previously indicated that his goal is to lead the Southeastern African nation to qualify for the next World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

"The target I have been given is to build a team and ensure the team qualify for the 2026 World Cup and the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations," Appiah told Asempa FM in October 2023, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"The only challenge is that there is no ongoing league due to the ongoing war which has forced them to operate from Saudi Arabia but I hope order and peace will be restored in the country.”