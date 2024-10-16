‘Ghana is one of the best countries in football’ - Kwesi Appiah praises Black Stars

He acknowledged that it was difficult playing the Black Stars in the double-header but his men gave their very best on the pitch to secure all three points.

"Today's match was difficult to play against Ghana, which is one of the best countries in football, we went to Ghana and we drew and we knew here it would be a difficult match, we gave our best and changed the way we played and the boys sacrificed for their people and played their battles for Sudan," he said.

The former Black Stars coach had earlier said right after the game in a pitch-side interview that Ghana has a good team but they were unlucky to be going out - failing to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

“It’s unfortunate because Ghana has a good team. It’s unfortunate that one of us, either Ghana or us [Sudan] has to go out. And unfortunately for Ghana, Sudan has beaten them so automatically Sudan will have to go out.”

Lost hope for Black Stars

Coach Otto Addo was confident his men would replicate the same brilliant performance they displayed in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, two quick blunders from the defense gave the Falcons of Jediane a two-goal lead in just three minutes.

The Black Stars are mathematically not out of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON finals, but their destiny is out of their own hands.