‘Luck is part of football; we can’t be unlucky three times’ - Otto Addo on Black Stars chances

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Libya, he answered in the affirmative with a German quote when asked if lucky is part of football.

“I think we also deserved to win. Very unlucky, but there's a speech in German, like, alle guten Dinge sind drei. So, I think English is three times lucky. So, I think we had two good games with Angola and also our last game with Sudan at home.

“And this is the third game now. And when we play the way we played the last game, we will win.

“It’s part of football, sometimes you're lucky, sometimes you're unlucky. It belongs to the game, but the probability is very high that you can't be three times in a row unlucky,” he said.

The 49-year-old believes that if his men put in similar performance today like they did against Kwesi Appiah’s side at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, October 10, 2024, they will return home with all three points.

“I'm sure that, like I said, if we show the same attitude towards this game, the same beliefs, we have to be mentally strong, then I'm very sure we will win this game. The last game gives me really big confidence that we can do it.”

Group F rankings and Ghana’s chances

The Black Stars are third in Group F after two and a loss in three games in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

A win today will see them leapfrog the Faclons of Jediane to ocuupy second place with five points.

This, Addo believes will increase their chances of qualifying to Morocco especially after Angola defeated Niger to extend their lead at the top.

“I think it was good that Angola won. If Niger would have won, it would have been put them ahead of us, and that would have been bad, I think. And now the situation is still in our hands and we need to win this very match tomorrow.

“And once we are second, I think we all know and we saw that we can beat all of those teams we played against. But once we are second, I think it's still in our own hands and this is what we are looking for. So, we're looking for tomorrow's win and then we'll be back on track.”