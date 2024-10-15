‘It’s unfortunate Ghana will have to go out’ - Kwesi Appiah after beating Black Stars

Speaking in an interview after the match, the former Ghana coach pointed out that the last qualifying spot was between Ghana and Sudan after Angola extended their lead at the top.

“It’s unfortunate because Ghana has a good team. It’s unfortunate that one of us, either Ghana or us [Sudan] has to go out. And unfortunately for Ghana, Sudan has beaten them so automatically Sudan will have to go out,” he said.

He also touched on Sudan Football Association’s decision to adopt Libya as their temporary home grounds.

“Always when we come here, Libya is Sudanese home, and when we come here, we have a lot of Sudanese in Libya. They all come to support us which is very good, and that is why we have chosen here us our home ground.”

Sudan triumph over Ghana in must-win game

The Falcons of Jediane emerged victorious over the Black Stars with two goals in three games.

Alidu Seidu’s atrocious ball protection gave Sudan a golden opportunity which was converted by Ahmed Hamed Mahmoud in the 62nd minute.

Three minutes later, it was Mohammed Salisu who committed a similar blunder which Mohamed Abdelrahman capitalised on to extend the lead.

Sudan are currently second in Group F with seven points after four games.