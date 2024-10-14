ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana vs Sudan: ‘Go all out; you have the players,’ Laryea Kingston tells Otto Addo

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston has urged Otto Addo to deploy his players to go all out in Ghana’s match against Sudan on Tuesday afternoon.

‘Laryea Kingston and Otto Addo
The Black Stars of Ghana will face the Falcons of Jediane at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ahead of this crucial encounter in Libya, Kingston believes Ghana has the necessary players and advised Otto Addo to adopt an attacking approach.

"So, when approaching this game, go all out; you have the players. When you look at the Black Stars' front line, every one of them has what it takes to go out there and punish any defender," Kingston told Joy Sports.

Reflecting on the performances at the Accra Sports Stadium, he urged Otto Addo to give the players the freedom they enjoy in Europe, where Ghanaian forwards are often deployed to execute more open, attacking roles.

"Semenyo—just look at how he's playing in England. And if you look at Jordan Ayew, Issahaku, and Kudus Mohammed, all of them are performing well at their respective clubs in Europe. We have players capable of attacking opponents effectively," he added.

"But then again, maybe our game plan isn’t allowing them to express themselves more, particularly in the open box, especially when you consider the chances we had towards the end of the game," Kingston concluded.

Ghana vs Sudan first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium
The Black Stars risk missing out on qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations if they lose to Sudan in Libya, having only accumulated 2 points from a possible 6 going into their fourth match of the qualifier

