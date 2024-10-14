Ghana vs Sudan: ‘Go all out; you have the players,’ Laryea Kingston tells Otto Addo

Ahead of this crucial encounter in Libya, Kingston believes Ghana has the necessary players and advised Otto Addo to adopt an attacking approach.

"So, when approaching this game, go all out; you have the players. When you look at the Black Stars' front line, every one of them has what it takes to go out there and punish any defender," Kingston told Joy Sports.

Reflecting on the performances at the Accra Sports Stadium, he urged Otto Addo to give the players the freedom they enjoy in Europe, where Ghanaian forwards are often deployed to execute more open, attacking roles.

"Semenyo—just look at how he's playing in England. And if you look at Jordan Ayew, Issahaku, and Kudus Mohammed, all of them are performing well at their respective clubs in Europe. We have players capable of attacking opponents effectively," he added.

"But then again, maybe our game plan isn’t allowing them to express themselves more, particularly in the open box, especially when you consider the chances we had towards the end of the game," Kingston concluded.

What is expected of Ghana?

