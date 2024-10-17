Mohammed Polo warns Kudus: Return to no. 20 if not spiritually ready for Black Stars no. 10 jersey

Polo suggests that if Kudus is not spiritually strong, he should return to his original number 20 shirt.
Former Black Stars player Mohammed Polo has cautioned Mohammed Kudus about wearing the Black Stars' number 10 jersey.
Kudus donned the number 10 jersey and captained the team during the Black Stars' first-leg match against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. However, the team struggled to secure a point at the Accra Sports Stadium and suffered a disappointing 0-2 defeat to Sudan, with the match being held in Libya.
Speaking to Connect FM, Polo advised the West Ham star to reconsider wearing the number 10 shirt, drawing from the experiences shared by former players.
“We all remember what Kwadwo Asamoah once said about the number 10 jersey—the dreams and experiences he had with it. If Kudus is not spiritually fit, he should stop wearing it and return to his number 20,” Polo remarked.
Mohammed Kudus' journey with the Black Stars
Mohammed Kudus began his journey with the Black Stars in 2019. During his World Cup debut, Ghana faced a 3-2 defeat against Portugal. In the following match, Kudus scored twice in a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea.
Kudus has scored 11 goals in 38 appearances for the Black Stars across all competitions. Despite numerous challenges in recent times, he remains one of Ghana’s brightest stars. In the absence of Thomas Partey, Kudus is likely to retain the captaincy as Ghana faces Niger and Angola in the final round of qualifiers next month.