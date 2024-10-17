Mohammed Polo warns Kudus: Return to no. 20 if not spiritually ready for Black Stars no. 10 jersey

Kudus donned the number 10 jersey and captained the team during the Black Stars' first-leg match against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. However, the team struggled to secure a point at the Accra Sports Stadium and suffered a disappointing 0-2 defeat to Sudan, with the match being held in Libya.

Speaking to Connect FM, Polo advised the West Ham star to reconsider wearing the number 10 shirt, drawing from the experiences shared by former players.

“We all remember what Kwadwo Asamoah once said about the number 10 jersey—the dreams and experiences he had with it. If Kudus is not spiritually fit, he should stop wearing it and return to his number 20,” Polo remarked.

Mohammed Kudus' journey with the Black Stars

Pulse Ghana

Mohammed Kudus began his journey with the Black Stars in 2019. During his World Cup debut, Ghana faced a 3-2 defeat against Portugal. In the following match, Kudus scored twice in a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea.