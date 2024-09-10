ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger – Otto Addo fumes

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has expressed his disappointment with the way his side conceded their goals against Angola and Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Otto Addo: Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger
Otto Addo: Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger

The Black Stars remain winless in Group F of the qualifiers and currently sit five points and two points behind Angola and Sudan, respectively.

Recommended articles

Having let in a last-minute goal against the Palancas Negras last Thursday to end their 24-year home invincibility at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Ghana again conceded late in the game to draw with Niger on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media following his side’s 1-1 draw with the Menas, Otto Addo said the goals they conceded in their last two games were cheap and expressed his disappointment.

“We had a quite cheap goal against Angola and now again, I am just really, really disappointed and we have to be on our toes to defend these situations better,” the Black Stars boss told GFA.org.

“I don't know what to say more because I am really, really disappointed. We talked too much, we trained exactly in this kind of situation also and I am really disappointed to see the team concede a goal like this.”

Black Stars drop points against Niger
Black Stars drop points against Niger Pulse Ghana

He added: “I am not satisfied at all. I am really disappointed to be honest. We talked and we trained on set pieces, we talked about situations which could happen and the way they defended in the last 10 minutes was really, really bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think in general we had the game under control. We allowed sometimes some counter situations where we don't close the gaps really well and then we got the lead. I think from that point things were easier.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are currently third in Group F of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers with just one point.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana faces fine from CAF following repeated incidents of pitch invasion

Ghana faces fine from CAF over repeated pitch invasion incidents

Nana Aba: It’s an insult to invite Partey to play on poor Baba Yara pitch

'It’s an insult to invite Partey, Jordan Ayew to play on poor Baba Yara pitch' - Nana Aba

Niger 1-1 Ghana: Unconvincing Black Stars remain winless in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Niger 1-1 Ghana: Unconvincing Black Stars remain winless in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Otto Addo: Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger

Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger – Otto Addo fumes