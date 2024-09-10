Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger – Otto Addo fumes

Having let in a last-minute goal against the Palancas Negras last Thursday to end their 24-year home invincibility at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Ghana again conceded late in the game to draw with Niger on Monday.

Otto disappointed in Niger draw

Addressing the media following his side’s 1-1 draw with the Menas, Otto Addo said the goals they conceded in their last two games were cheap and expressed his disappointment.

“We had a quite cheap goal against Angola and now again, I am just really, really disappointed and we have to be on our toes to defend these situations better,” the Black Stars boss told GFA.org.

“I don't know what to say more because I am really, really disappointed. We talked too much, we trained exactly in this kind of situation also and I am really disappointed to see the team concede a goal like this.”

He added: “I am not satisfied at all. I am really disappointed to be honest. We talked and we trained on set pieces, we talked about situations which could happen and the way they defended in the last 10 minutes was really, really bad.

“I think in general we had the game under control. We allowed sometimes some counter situations where we don't close the gaps really well and then we got the lead. I think from that point things were easier.”