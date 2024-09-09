Niger 1-1 Ghana: Unconvincing Black Stars remain winless in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Otto Addo made two changes to his starting line-up against Niger. Jordan Ayew and Elisha Owusu both dropped to the bench, with Inaki Williams and Majeed Ashimeru taking their places in the team.

Having suffered a disappointing defeat to Angola in their opening qualifying game last Thursday, their first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 24 years, Ghana were desperate to return to winning ways.

Lawrence Ati Zigi maintained his position in the post, while the back four of Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Abdul Mumin and Mohammed Salisu also remained intact.

In midfield, Thomas Partey was partnered by Ashimeru, who was drafted into the starting line-up in place of Owusu.

Inaki Williams was also handed a start after coming on as a late substitute against Angola, with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Mohammed Kudus providing support for striker Antoine Semenyo.

Black Stars garner just a point from two AFCON qualifying games

The Black Stars didn’t allow their opponents a breather right from the blast of the referee’s whistle and nearly broke the deadlock after 20 seconds when Issahaku’s cross found Kudus but the West Ham star couldn’t direct his header towards goal.

Addo’s side, however, failed to sustain their early momentum, which allowed Niger to grow back into the game.

The Menas surprisingly registered the game’s first shot on target after 16 minutes, Hainikoye Soumana cutting inside before unleashing a curler that was parried away by Ati Zigi.

Niger would go on to carve a few half-chances via counterattacks but were found lacking in the final third. The opening goal came in the 43rd minute from the unlikeliest of sources, as Seidu blasted the ball from 35 yards into the back of the net.

While the Black Stars started the second half on the ascendency, they failed to create any clear-cut chances and were ultimately punished by Oumar Sako in the 81st minute following a goalmouth scramble.

Despite bringing on Jordan Ayew and Brandon Thomas-Asante later in the game, there was very little they could do as both teams shared the spoils.

