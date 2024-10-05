Otto Addo: Galamsey is a serious problem but Black Stars must focus on beating Sudan

Addo has released his 25-man squad for the home and away matches against Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024, and Monday, October 14, respectively.

While taking questions from journalists on his selections, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was asked about the ongoing campaign against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, which has led to a three-day protest by the youth of the country.

Otto Addo says Black Stars must focus on Sudan despite ongoing anti-galamsey campaign

Addo described illegal mining as a serious problem but said the Black Stars needed to focus on beating Sudan first before adding their voices.

“It’s [galamsey] is a very serious problem but we have to focus on our job first. You know, there are a lot of things that have also distracted me; maybe I've questioned myself as well, asking what I could have done better,” Addo said.

“If let's say, I have an accident, there's nothing I can do about it. But, you know, there are other distractions within the team, and for us, to be honest, it's about focusing on Sudan and nothing else. After we win, then we can talk about every other topic.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will host Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium next Thursday as they aim to pick up the pieces in the AFCON qualifiers.