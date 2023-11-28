Stephen Appiah: Black Stars can win 2023 AFCON

Appiah was part of Ghana’s golden generation of the 2000s that failed to win any trophy despite boasting several talented players.

Pulse Ghana

To this end, the Black Stars have now seen their trophy drought stretch to 41 years, with their last AFCON triumph coming way back in 1982.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Ghana paired in the same group with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, Appiah believes they can go all the way.

“I am very confident that Ghana can win the Afcon,” the ex-Juventus midfielder said during the AFCON trophy tour in Ghana on Monday.

“Today football is played everywhere and that’s why you’ll find it difficult to even play Comoros. We should believe in ourselves and in the team. They should go out there and represent Ghana the best they can.”

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars have endured a miserable run of form in recent months and are, therefore, not among the favourites for the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana currently sits outside the top 10 teams on the continent, according to FIFA’s latest ranking of national teams.