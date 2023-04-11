'I used to pay for plane tickets, winning bonuses of Black Stars players' – Stephen Appiah

Appiah said this when he expressed his disappointment at how football is being run in the country at the moment.

The former Juventus star further hinted that his sacrifices haven’t been appreciated enough and said he hopes things improve soon.

Stephen Appiah, ex-Black Stars captain

"One thing that is painful is that, some of us we are very humble. But when you know your value, you don't want to do certain things or mingle with certain people. We all want to help because we have helped before even if it wasn't enough," Appiah told Sompa TV.

"There was a time everybody (players) had no interest in playing for Black Stars. There was a time I had to pay for players' plane tickets to Ghana and there was a time I paid winning bonuses.

"So today if I see how things are been done, I ask myself why did I waste my money? But we hope that one day it will be well."

The 42-year-old also expressed his wish to one day witness an ex-footballer leading the administration of the sport in the country.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, many of his former colleagues have been sidelined and are not being allowed to bring their knowledge to the fore.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak,” he said.

“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.

“I hope that one day, not me Stephen Appiah necessarily, but I hope one day; one of us will get to lead and we will all support.”