‘You’re not a good coach’ - Angry journalist tells Otto Addo in heated exchange (VIDEO)

Goals from Ousseini Badamassi and Oumar Sako ensured Jerry Afriyie’s strike would only count as a consolation for the hosts, who ended the qualifiers with zero wins.

Ghana will, therefore, be absent from next year’s tournament in Morocco after finishing at the bottom of a group that contained Angola, Sudan and Niger.

Otto Addo vs Ghanaian sports journalists

The team’s failure left head coach Otto Addo at the mercy of journalists when he stepped out for his post-match press conference.

In what was a very hostile environment, the 49-year-old was faced with critical questions from all angles.

There was also a heated moment between Addo and Adom FM presenter Kobby Stone, who had questioned the coach’s tactical nous.

The reporter had sought to suggest Addo was more qualified as a scout than a head coach, which led to a pushback from the former Borussia Dortmund trainer.

In trying to defend himself, Addo said: “Twelve years of coaching and six months of scouting. Now I ask you: what am I?”

Kobby Stone, however, replied rather bluntly: “Then I think you’re good at scouting than coaching, because in coaching you’re not good at all!”