ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘You’re not a good coach’ - Angry journalist tells Otto Addo in heated exchange (VIDEO)

Pulse Sports

Otto Addo was given a rough reception by journalists following Ghana’s shocking defeat to Niger, with one journalist telling him “You’re not a good coach at all.”

Video: Angry journalist tells Otto Addo he's not a good coach in heated exchange
Video: Angry journalist tells Otto Addo he's not a good coach in heated exchange

The Black Stars’ recent struggles went from bad to worse on Monday when they lost 1-2 to Niger in their final 2025 AFCON qualifying game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Recommended articles

Goals from Ousseini Badamassi and Oumar Sako ensured Jerry Afriyie’s strike would only count as a consolation for the hosts, who ended the qualifiers with zero wins.

Ghana will, therefore, be absent from next year’s tournament in Morocco after finishing at the bottom of a group that contained Angola, Sudan and Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team’s failure left head coach Otto Addo at the mercy of journalists when he stepped out for his post-match press conference.

In what was a very hostile environment, the 49-year-old was faced with critical questions from all angles.

There was also a heated moment between Addo and Adom FM presenter Kobby Stone, who had questioned the coach’s tactical nous.

The reporter had sought to suggest Addo was more qualified as a scout than a head coach, which led to a pushback from the former Borussia Dortmund trainer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Black Stars head coach Otto Addo
Black Stars head coach Otto Addo Pulse Ghana

In trying to defend himself, Addo said: “Twelve years of coaching and six months of scouting. Now I ask you: what am I?”

Kobby Stone, however, replied rather bluntly: “Then I think you’re good at scouting than coaching, because in coaching you’re not good at all!”

Meanwhile, some have described the journalist’s posture as disrespectful, while others believe Addo’s poor record does little to absorb him from that tag.

Pulse Sports

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

‘It is not normal for the Black Stars to play four games without a win’ - Henry Asante Twum

‘It is not normal for the Black Stars to play four games without a win’ - Henry Asante Twum

Ghana vs Angola

Angola vs Ghana - Preview, teams news, statistics , prediction and match time

Michail Antonio: Ghana must help Kudus to win African Footballer of the Year award

Michail Antonio: Ghana must help Kudus to win African Footballer of the Year award

Black Stars starting XI against Angola: Razak Simpson starts, Manaf Nurudeen replaces Ati Zigi

Black Stars starting XI against Angola: Razak Simpson starts, Manaf Nurudeen replaces Ati Zigi