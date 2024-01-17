Watch: Ghanaians in Ivory Coast pray for Black Stars ahead of Egypt game

The Black Stars need a response, and fast, to revive their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages and another defeat will be striking blow.

Ahead of the all-important game against Egypt, some Ghanaian fans in the Ivory Coast stepped out to pray for the Black Stars.

A video captured by Pulse Ghana’s fan reporter Pellasco showed a number of Ghanaians praying in the open for the national team to succeed.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian supporters who were transported by the government to the Ivory Coast for the AFCON have reportedly been compensated with $400 after threatening to return home.

According to a report by Citi Sports, the payment was made after the supporters threatened to return home due to the lack of coordination and support from the organising bodies.

The report said the fans, numbering over 300, had felt neglected after touching down in the Ivory Coast to support the Black Stars.

